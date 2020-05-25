Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 964

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
Both are reported to be Navy personnel. Therefore along with the two persons reported earlier, there are four cases reported today as at date.
The country total has increased to 964 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-17| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 964
Recovered and discharged – 538
Active cases – 417
New Cases for the day - 04
Observation in Hospitals – 209
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 43,137
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
17-May
|
04*
|
Tbc*
|
16-May
|
25*
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
|
30-Apr
|
14
|
1,397
|
29-Apr
|
30
|
1,545
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
1,139
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
1,869
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
1,075
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
816
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
876
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
1,141
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
774
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
650
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
642
* on going data to be updated