Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 964

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.



Both are reported to be Navy personnel. Therefore along with the two persons reported earlier, there are four cases reported today as at date.

The country total has increased to 964 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-17| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 964

Recovered and discharged – 538

Active cases – 417

New Cases for the day - 04

Observation in Hospitals – 209

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 43,137

Date New patients

since 20/4 PCR tests

conducted 17-May 04* Tbc* 16-May 25* 1,081 15-May 10 938 14-May 10 1,489 13-May 26 889 12-May 20 1,078 11-May 06 1,057 10-May 16 1,282 09-May 12 1,424 08-May 11 1,821 07-May 27 1,553 06-May 29 1,147 05-May 17 1,491 04-May 33 986 03-May 13 1,636 02-May 15 1,681 01-May 27 1,107 30-Apr 14 1,397 29-Apr 30 1,545 28-Apr 31 1,139 27-Apr 65 1,869 26-Apr 63 1,075 25-Apr 40 816 24-Apr 52 876 23-Apr 38 1,141 22-Apr 20 774 21-Apr 06 650 20-Apr 33 642

* on going data to be updated