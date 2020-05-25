Weather update 18 May 2019 - Cyclonic storm ”AMPHAN” further intensifies : Heavy rains exceeding 150 mm today

Department of Meteorology states that the Severe Cyclonic storm ”AMPHAN” further intensified into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm and lay centred over Central part of South Bay of Bengal and neighborhood, at 02.30 a.m. of 18th May near latitude 12.9°N and longitude 86.9°E, about 740 km North-east of Trincomalee.



It is very likely intensify into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic storm during next 06 hours and likely to move north-northeastwards towards west Bengal coast during 20th May.



Due to the influence of the system the prevailing showery condition over the island particularly in the south-western part is likely to continue further. Very heavy showers above 150mm are likely at some places. Wind speed can be increased up to (50-60) kmph at times over the island. Cloudy skies can be expected over the island.



Showers or thundershowers will occur in Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces with isolated very heavy showers exceeding 150mm.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and Mannar District.



General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity during thundershowers.



WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING NEXT 24 HOURS



Condition of Rain:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Hambanthota via Mannar, Colombo and Galle.



Winds:

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea area around the island. Wind speed will be (50-55) kmph and wind speed can be increased up to (60-70) kmph at times.



State of Sea:

The sea areas around the island will be rough and can be very rough at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.



Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.