Monday 18 May: Covid-19, World situation report - 4.8 million cases, 316,671 deaths and 1.8 million healed

Global
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,801,875.
The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 316,671.
Meanwhile, 1,858,170 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,627,034 active patients around the world while 44,817 patients are reported to be in critical condition.
Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths
- USA 1,527,664
- Russia 281,752
- Spain 277,719
- United Kingdom 243,695
- Brazil 241,080
- Italy 225,435
Global death count
Around the world 316,671 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 90,978 deaths.
Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths
- USA 90,978
- UK 34,636
- Italy 31,908
- France 28,108
- Spain 27,650
- Brazil 16,118
Data source - compiled from worldometers 7.30 am 18/05/2020.