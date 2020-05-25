Transport Services Management Task Force to meet for the first time, tomorrow

The Transport Services Management Task Force is scheduled to meet for the first time, tomorrow to discuss commencing public transport services which were restricted due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This is at the Ministry under the patronage of Minister of Transport Services Mahinda Amaraweera.

A number of facts including obtaining the opinions of health sectors for commencing inter-provincial transport services where public transport which is maintained with restrictions at present due to the Coronavirus pandemic will be subject to discussion on this occasion.

If approval is granted by the health sectors, Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has told the Task Force that they are ready to commence inter-provincial public transport services