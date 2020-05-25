Considering+of+petitions+challenging+the+decision+to+hold+Election+commenced+before+Supreme+Court+

Considering of petitions challenging the decision to hold General Election on June 20 commenced before a five judge Supreme Court bench.



This is heard before the Supreme Court Bench comprising of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Buwaneka Aluvihare, Sisira de Abrew, Priyantha Jayawardena and Vijith Malalgoda.



Seven fundamental rights petitions were filed against the Election Commission's gazette notification to hold the elections on June 20 and the proclamation of the gazette for the dissolution of parliament.



Attorney Charitha Gunaratne filed the first petition and six parties including the Samagai Jana Balvegaya filed petitions.