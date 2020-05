A container transporting cement met with an accident this morning (18) at Elawella, Pannala on the Kurunegala – Dambulla main road.

When the container allowed a bus to overtake it, the container had veered off the road damaging a house and a row of shops, it is reported.

No one was injured in the accident and it was a container transporting cement from Trincomalee to Colombo that was involved in this incident.