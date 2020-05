Another 21 persons who were hospitalized subsequent to being infected with the Coronavirus, have recovered fully and left.



Accordingly, the overall number of recoveries have increased to 559 the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said.



Meanwhile, another 15 members of the Navy who recovered from the virus left hospitals yesterday. The Navy said that accordingly the number of navy personnel who contracted the Coronavirus and who have recovered as of now has increased to 204.