IOC+increases+the+price+of+petrol

The Lanka I. O. C. Distributors Association said that they will temporarily suspend obtaining fuel from the Indian Oil Company. Its Chairman Susantha Kosala said that the reason for this was the decision to suddenly increase the price of petrol.

When an inquiry was made from the Managing Director of the Lanka I. O. C. Company Manoj Guptha, regarding the reason for the sudden increase in the price of fuel, he said that the price was amended because the taxes imposed up to now on petrol had been increased.



He further went on to say:

“LIOC decided to increase the rate to 142 even though the Petroleum Corporation (CPC)is selling petrol at Rs. 137 per liter. This was done because the government increased customs duty and other taxes. As a result, we incur a substantial loss for a liter of petrol. Today the loss we incur per liter of petrol is nearly Rs. 17. However, the fuel prices in the world market have started to increase. We are having discussions with the authorities in this regard. We think they will change the tax policy again. If so, these price increase will be revised. ”

However, the IOC distributors association chairperson Susantha Kosala stated that state that Managing Director has given an assurance to them that LIOC will not increase the fuel prices more than the CPC.