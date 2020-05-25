සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

LTTE cyber attack on HIRU

Monday, 18 May 2020 - 14:16

LTTE+cyber+attack+on+HIRU

A Cyber-attack was launched on the Number One news website of Sri Lanka, hirunews.lk at 7.30 this morning.

Several such attacks were launched on hirunews.lk which is part of HIRU media network, Sri lanka’s number 1 media network, that has been standing to protect the rights of the people to know the truth and justice in the country.

An LTTE proxy organization named Tamil Eelam Cyber Arm is behind this Cyber-attack and it has used a hacker group called A-route- Ildis to launch this attack.

It is significant that this cyberattack was launched on hirunews.lk on the 11th anniversary of the defeat of the heinous LTTE terrorism.

The LTTE which lost ground in the face of the defeat of the war, has used cyber-attacks several times in the past as well.  

Cyber-attacks in this nature which are launched by spending billions of dollars to promote extremist opinions locally and internationally should also be defeated similar to that of the defeat of LTTE terrorism by humanitarian operations.

It is apparent today, that this extremism has developed to the extent to procure certain local media institutions using funds they collect internationally.

This is one primary reason for the extremists to target the leading local media network to launch an attack as it raises an unbiased voice for the people and against extremism as well.

The HIRU news brand has already dominated the television art of Sri Lanka, radio art as well as news website culture of the island.

The globally recognized websites rating report of Alexa, hirunews.lk is surfed by about 2.3 million users monthly thereby becoming the number one website news portal in Sri Lanka.

Not only that, according to Google analytics data, hirunews.lk is surfed by about 2.5 million users thereby becoming the number one news website in the country.

Hiru news appeared for the general public for the last several decades irrespective of party, color, class, and other differences in society and appeared constantly against extremism.

In this backdrop, we are not ready to surrender for whatsoever reason before various groups and proxies of extremists which are using terrorist funds to revert our media operation.

Our technical groups have been committed fully to restore our services without fearing these cowardly extremists and hackers.

The Computer Security Division of the Sri Lanka Air Force, which contributed immensely to defeat separatist terrorism, is currently engaged in repairing the system which was damaged by the hackers.

Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:59

The Department of Meteorology states that due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showerycondition is expected... Read More

Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:40

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha issuing a press release states that in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, he... Read More

Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:16

The Association of Essential Commodities Wholesalers and Retailers says the rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners and the... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
25 May 2020
Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
25 May 2020
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
25 May 2020
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
25 May 2020
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards
25 May 2020
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.