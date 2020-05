DIG Ajith Rohana's daughter says that the news of her arrival to Sri Lanka is false

Thuruni Sashrika, daughter of DIG Ajith Rohana has stated that she is still studying at Belarus.

This was by posting a video to social media.

Speaking further she said that there is no truth in the reports being circulated by certain social media that she had come to Sri Lanka and had gone home direct violating quarantine regulations.