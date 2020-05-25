සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Winds of 200 kilometers per hour due to the cyclone 'Ampan'

Monday, 18 May 2020 - 19:42

The Super Cyclonic Strom “AMPHAN” over central Bay of Bengal is still affecting weather over the island. Under the influence of this system, heavy rainfall of about 100mm can be expected at some places in the western hilly areas especially in Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Rathnapura, Kegalle, Galle and Matara districts.

Two fishermen were killed when a fishing vessel capsized after going to sea despite warnings to stay away.

The Disaster Management Center said that the boat had crashed off the Maggona beach in Beruwala this afternoon. The fishermen are said to be residents of the area.

Meanwhile, a fishing vessel which left from Negombo this morning has been reported missing. Our correspondent said that there were two fishermen in it.

The Meteorology Department has informed fishing and naval communities not to venture into deep or shallow seas around the island until further notice. Accordingly, about 100 multi-day fishing boats that set sail from the Beruwala fishing harbor have returned to the harbor.

The Department said that the speed of winds from Puttalam to Galle and through Hambantota to Pottuvil could be between 70 to 80 kilometers per hour.

At the same time strong winds up to 200 kilometers per hour in the Southeastern and Southwest Bay of Bengal could be experienced from time to time. Rainfall exceeding 150mm could occur in the upcoming 48 hours in the Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces.

This is reported to be the worst cyclone in the Bay of Bengal for the last 21 years.

Meanwhile, the risk of landslides has been extended to 10 districts including Galle, Matara, Ratnapura, Kegalle and Nuwara Eliya.

The highest rainfall for the past 24 hours has been reported from Bogawantalawa, Nuwara Eliya. It's 55 millimeters.
