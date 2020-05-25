Those who died in the war remembered in the North and East - (Video)

Several commemoration events were held today, in the Northern and Eastern Provinces to remember those who died in the war.

Former Northern Province Chief Minister CV Wigneswaran and former Provincial Councillor M.K. Sivajilingam came to attend a Mullivaikkal commemoration ceremony, but the police in the Sangupitti area did not allow them to participate.

And then M.K. Sivajilingam was involved in a commemoration ceremony in the nearby Semmani area.

However, former Chief Minister CV Vigneshwaran who accepted the security directive. Went home and held a memorial at his home.

Meanwhile, a few events to commemorate the dead were held in Vavuniya, with the participation of several former TNA parliamentarians.

Our correspondent said that the commemoration ceremonies were held at the residence of former MP S. Sivamohan, at the Karumari Amman Kovil at Goodshed Street and at the Kandasamy Kovil in Vavuniya.

In addition, ceremonies were held at several places around Batticaloa.

However, with the intervention of the police and the army these events were stopped.

Meanwhile, a ceremoby near the Kandala Lagoon in Vakarai has been cancelled due to protests by the residents.

In the meantime, there were protests from Paris in France to the statement made by former Tamil National Alliance (TNA) parliamentarian MA Summanthiran who said that he does not accept the armed conflict of the LTTE.

An organization called the Tamil National Cultural Forum had objected to the statements.