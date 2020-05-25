Government's program to recommence the civilian life was implemented all island (Video)

Island wide curfew was lifted this morning, Monday 18 May at 5.00 am for 23 districts except Colombo and Gampaha.



Curfew will be imposed in these districts from 8.00 pm today to 5.00 am in the morning.

Curfew in other districts except in the districts of Colombo and Gampaha will be imposed from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am daily until Saturday, May 23rd.

The mechanism to recommence the civilian life and economic activities while curfew is in force in Colombo and Gampaha Districts resumed today Monday, May 18th and will continue until further notice

The curfew in force in the two districts of Colombo and Gampaha will continue until further notice.



Meanwhile, the government's program for the restoration of civilian life continues throughout the country, and the Colombo Stock Exchange's index has improved dramatically.