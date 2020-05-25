Five+out+of+the+last+six+Covid-19+infected+persons+from+the+Navy

From the last six covid-19 positive persons reported, five are from Navy and one returnee from Singapore who was undergoing Quarantine. Therefore out of the 11 covid infected persons 10 are from the Navy.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-18 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 992

Recovered and discharged – 559

Active cases – 424

New Cases for the day - 11

Observation in Hospitals – 149

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 44,391