Security+units+advised+to+prevent+meetings+in+the+North+under+the+quarantine+regulations

The ministry of defense has advised the security units in the north, to suspend gatherings, under quarantine regulations in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



Meanwhile, it was reported that several commemoration ceremonies remembering the Tamil civilains who lost their lives owing to the war, was held in the north and east.



Former Northern province chief minister, C.V Vigneswaran and former provincial councillor M.K Sivajilingam were to attend such a commemoration in Sangupitti, which was not permitted by the police.



Following which, Sivajilingam and the former provincial councilor attended a commemoration held in Semmani.



However, the former northern province chief minister, C V Vigneshwaran accepting the orders of the security units, had left the location and engaged in a commemoration ceremony at his residence.



Meanwhile, several remembrance ceremonies were held in Vavuniya yesterday, for which several MPs of the TNA attended.



Further, several commemoration ceremonies were held in Trincomalee as well, and with the involvement of the police and army, these ceremonies have been suspended.



However, according to the communique released by the ministry of defense, the Northern Province security units have been advised to prevent any meetings that may take place in the Jaffna, Kilinochchi and Mulaitivu areas.