11 more Corona patients;Total number increases to 992

With the reporting of 11 more Coronavirus patients, the total number of infected patients has risen to 992.



The government news department noted that out of the 11 reported last night, 10 of them were navy personnel.



Meanwhile 21 individuals have made complete recoveries bringing the total to 559.



Further the public health inspectors association says that even though no infected patients were found within day-to-day normal life, there still may be a possibility of infected patients within certain groups.



Accordingly, the secretary to the association, Mahendra Balasuriya noted that it is important to conduct PCR tests on a random basis following a special intelligence operation conducted to identify such groups.