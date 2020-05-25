සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The 11 National War Heroes Commemoration function today

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 10:15

The+11+National+War+Heroes+Commemoration+function+today

The eleventh National War Heroes Commemoration function is scheduled to be held today under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the Battaramulla – National War Heroes Memorial.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Defence Secretary, Commanders of the tri-forces as well as relatives of the deceased war heroes will participate in this occasion.

This function is due to be held at 4.00 pm today giving priority to instructions provided by the health sectors.

It has been planned to grant promotions to 14,617 members of the Army in conjunction with this function. It is said that acting Chief of Staff of the Army, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva is awarding these promotions, giving a value to the commitment being made by Army personnel to other ranks of the Army as encouragement.

Accordingly, these promotions which will come into effect from today, the Army Media Division said will be the highest number of promotions granted in a day in the history of the Army.

In the battle against LTTE terrorism which ended in May of 2009 23,962 members of the Army, 1160 from the Navy, 443 from the Air Force and 2598 from the Police as well 456 from the Civil Defence Service sacrificed their lives.

Meanwhile, issuing a statement President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has said that the battle which ended in victory on 19 May 2009 being able to turn into reality the aspirations of all sectors of people is a very valuable honour on behalf of war heroes.

In his statement the President points out further that during the past in the face of threats to the unitary status of the country and national security, overall people who loved the motherland were in shock and confusion.

The aspirations of people who were anguished by this were lawfulness instead of unlawfulness, justice in place of injustice and to confirm fairness instead of unfairness and to honour the dedication of war heroes which President Rajapaksa said has already been arranged for.

Issuing a statement Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that the war that prevailed during the past was not against the Tamil people but against an organization which was named by the FBI organization of America as the fiercest terrorists in the world.

Although the war ended bringing victory to mother-lanka what we have in our minds on behalf of those who sacrificed their lives on behalf of it is respect, the Prime Minister says in his statement. He has also mentioned that it is the brave war heroes who actively contributed towards this experience are the only ones who know the horrendousness of a war field where the sound of gun shots reverberate.

Meanwhile, our war heroes who actively contributed to the war and are receiving medical treatment at the Attidiya – Mihindu Seth Medura mention the cruelness of the Tiger Organization and the dreadfulness of the war.

