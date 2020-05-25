Ampan 900 km away from Trincomalee; heavy rains in excess of 150 mm expected in 7 districts today

The Meteorology Department said that more than 150 mm of rain could be experienced in six districts in the upcoming 24-hour period.

Accordingly, heavy rain could occur in Nuwara Eliya, Kegalle, Ratnapura Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile, during the 24 hours ending at 7.00 this morning the highest rainfall was reported from Neluwa – Galle and it was 168.5 mm.



Following rainfalls were recorded at the automatic weather stations from 08.30 a.m. on 18.05.2020 to 07.00 a.m. on 19.05.2020.



Neluwa (NBRO) (Galle district) 168.5

Kiriella (Ratnapura district) 166.0

Duli ella (Galle district) 130.0

Dellawa (Galle district) 120.0

Bogoda (Galle district) 115.5

Alston estate (Nuwara-eliya district) 104.5

Ingiriya (Kalutara district) 112.5

Opatha (Galle district) 107.0

Walallawita (Kalutara district) 102.0

The Super Cyclonic Storm ”AMPHAN” (Ampan) is now over west-central Bay of Bengal, about 900 km North-east of Trincomalee.It is very likely to move north-northeastwards towards the west Bengal coast during the afternoon on 20th May.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces with isolated heavy showers above 100 millimetres in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Matale, Ratnapura, Kegalle, Galle and Matara districts.Prevailing showery condition in the South-western part of the country (particularly in Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces) is expected to continue further. Very heavy falls above 150 mm will occur at some places in Nuwara-Eliya, Ratnapura, Kegalle, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts during next 24 hours.Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times over the island.General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity during thundershowers.