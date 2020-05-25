LTTE will never be allowed to raise its head again in this country -Army Commander (video)

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the LTTE will never be allowed to raise its head again in Sri Lanka.
He made this comment when he participated in the ‘Paththare Visthare’ programme telecast on Hiru TV this morning (19).
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 9:16
