US President Donald Trump attacked the United Nations health body as a Chinese "puppet" yesterday and confirmed he is considering slashing or cancelling US support.

"They're a puppet of China, they're China-centric to put it nicer," he said at the White House.

Trump said the United States pays around 450 million annually to the World Health Organization, the largest contribution of any country.

He said that plans are being crafted to slash the fund, because "they're not treated right".

During the past 24 hours, 998 deaths were reported in America bringing the total death toll to 91,976. The total number of persons infected due to the Coronavirus in that country is 1,505,083.

Meanwhile the International Monetary Fund said that the world economy will return to normal by 2021.

Its Director Christalina Georgiva said that the Gross National Product this year will shrink by 3 percent but by the year 2021 it could increase by 5.8 percent.

The number of infected persons in India, with the identification of 4642 new patients has exceeded one hundred thousand, foreign media reported.

The number of persons infected with the Coronavirus worldwide is 4,887,842 and the number of deaths reported is 319,960.