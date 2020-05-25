සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Promotions to 177 officers of the Army – Brigadier Priyanka who gave rise to controversy to be made a Major General

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 14:20

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa will award promotions to 177 officers of the Army.

The Army said that this is being done on a request made by the Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva on the 11 anniversary of ending the war.

The Army announced that five new Major Generals, four Brigadiers from the Voluntary Force of the Sri Lanka Army, 39 Lieutenant Colonels, 69 Majors and 60 to the rank of Lieutenant have been promoted.

Among those who have been promoted as a Major General is Brigadier Priyanka Fernando who served as a Defence Advisor to the Sri Lankan High Commissioner’s office in Britain.

On Independence day in the year 2018, an LTTE friendly group engaged in a demonstration opposite the Sri Lankan High Commissioner’s office in Britain and he was alleged to have made a threatening gesture with this hand.

During the Court hearing that was held subsequently, the Westminster Court found him guilty and announcing the verdict the Court ordered that the case will be concluded by getting Brigadier Priyanka Fernando to pay a fine of 2400 Sterling Pounds.

Meanwhile, the 11 National War Heroes Commemoration will be held near the Battaramulla National War Heroes’ Monument this evening at 4.00 pm under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

In conjunction with this function, it has been decided to grant promotions to 14,617 from other ranks of the Army. This function will be telecast live on Hiru TV from 4.00 pm onwards. 



