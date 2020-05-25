A+new+bus+service+from+SLTB+for+people+coming+to+Colombo+for+duty+from+several+areas+of+the+island

A new plan has been put in operation to set up an office bus service for by the Sri Lanka Transport Board for people going to work.

Accordingly, facilities have been provided for everyone travelling to Colombo to their jobs from all areas of the country.

This new service will be in operation from Ratnapura/Kegalle/Chilaw/Hambantota/Tangalle/Matara/

Galle/Ambalangoda/Aluthgama/Kalutara.

Once a person is registered for this service, an opportunity will be granted for people to travel to their workplaces in SLTB buses, in Colombo and close by areas.

This new service can be obtained through luxury as well as general buses and on the express ways and usual routes.

For this purpose, as appearing in the example photo below, details in either Word or PDF version or if that is not possible a photograph of a handwritten document should be sent to the official Facebook page of the Sri Lanka Transport Board – SLTB (https://www.facebook.com/official/SLTB/) or to the email address dgmoperation@sltb.lk