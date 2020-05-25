සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

No truth in extremist threats to Sri Lanka – Defence Secretary

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 16:58

The Defence Ministry urged the public not to be misled by certain posts circulating on social media platforms regarding threats posed in Sri Lanka by extremist elements “There is no truth in news being circulated in social media networks.

The intelligence agencies have not received such information related to extremist threats in Sri Lanka,” he said.

Defence Secretary Maj.Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne reiterated that the national security of the country had not been overlooked while deploying Security Forces and Police personnel to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

Defence Secretary said all intelligence agencies, which were brought under one network under President Rajapaksa’s Government, had been fully strengthened to be alerted on internal and external security threats.

He said there was required number of military and Police personnel to be deployed to support the Government’s efforts in controlling the spread of the virus while maintaining the national security.

“The Sri Lanka Navy, which has been affected with its sailors getting infected with the Coronavirus while fighting to control its spread, is fully engaged in nabbing drug traffickers operating locally and internationally.

The military and Police is also engaged in controlling organised crimes and dealing with any other forms of terrorism,” he said.

Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:59

The Department of Meteorology states that due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showerycondition is expected... Read More

Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:40

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha issuing a press release states that in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, he... Read More

Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:16

The Association of Essential Commodities Wholesalers and Retailers says the rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners and the... Read More



