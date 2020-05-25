The+water+level+of+the+Nilwala+River+increases+with+the+heavy+rains

With heavy rain being experienced in catchment areas the Nilwala River at Matara has reached a minor flood level at Pitabeddara.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department further said that water levels at the Pandugama and Urawa water level markers have reached risky levels.

In the meantime, due to rains being experienced in the Southwest quarter of the island and considerable rainfall in the upper regions of the Gin River during the past few hours, the Irrigation Department said that there is a risk of flooding in low lying areas in the upcoming hours.