Inter-provincial+buses+to+run+from+tomorrow+in+areas+where+there+are+no+risks

Minister of Passenger Transport Management Mahinda Amaraweera said that it was decided to grant permission from tomorrow for inter-provincial buses to operate in other areas except for those identified as high-risk and at risk.

He said that anyhow, these will be allocated only for employees of both the state and private sectors, using public transport to get to work.

This was declared at a discussion held with officials of the Transport Service today and it was also decided to allow all workers of the state and private sectors who arrive at railway stations without reservations to travel on trains.