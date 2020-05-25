The fate that befell the SLTB bus which tried to get through a mound of earth that had fallen on the road (photos)

Movement of traffic on the Hatton – Colombo main road has come to a complete standstill due to a mount of earth that fell on the road.

With the heavy rainfall experienced on the Western Slopes of the central hills this morning (19) a mound of earth had fallen on to the main road at Woodland, Hatton.

Traffic was forced to one lane on this road.

Subsequent to the earth slip, a Sri Lanka Transport Board attempted to drive through up to Hatton.

However, the bus got stuck across the road and our Correspondent said that traffic came to a complete standstill, then.

Since there is a further risk of mounds of earth falling on to the Hatton – Colombo main road, the Hatton Police has requested motorists to be alert when driving on this road.