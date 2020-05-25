Covid-19 reported cases in Sri Lanka goes beyond 1,000

Twenty-eight (28) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
All 28 are reported to be Navy personnel.
The country total therefore, has increased to 1,020 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Sri Lanka becomes the 103rd country in the world to report over 1,000 coronavirus infected persons.
Sri Lanka continues to record over 50% recoveries, with the current recovery rate including these new cases being 55.78%.
The global recovery rate at the moment is around 39.16%, while in USA that has the highest reported cases in the world, the recovery rate is below 25%
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-19 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,020
Recovered and discharged – 569
Active cases – 442
New Cases for the day - 28
Observation in Hospitals – 135
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 45,351
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
19-May
|
28*
|
tbc*
|
18-May
|
11*
|
960*
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
|
30-Apr
|
14
|
1,397
|
29-Apr
|
30
|
1,545
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
1,139
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
1,869
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
1,075
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
816
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
876
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
1,141
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
774
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
650
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
642
* on going data to be updated