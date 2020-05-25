The oldest coronavirus infected person in Sri Lanka, a 96-year-old woman recovers

The oldest coronavirus infected person in Sri Lanka a 96-year-old woman has recovered and left the hospital.

She was referred to the Kandakadu Quarantine Center from Beruwala and was admitted to Welikanda Hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus and was transferred to the IDH hospital due to symptoms of Cholera.



Sri Lanka continues to record over 50% recoveries, with the current recovery rate including these new cases being 55.78%.

The global recovery rate at the moment is around 39.16%, while in USA that has the highest reported cases in the world, the recovery rate is below 25%

Meanwhile, Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe states that it will be possible to ease the curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts within a short period of time.

He made this statement while participating in the ‘Rata saha Heta' telecast on Hiru TV.

Meanwhile, another 10 people who have contracted the coronavirus have been discharged from the hospital today.

The Epidemiology Unit stated that the number of recovered persons has increased to 569.

Six people who were being treated at the IDH hospital and two who received treatment at the Iranwila Hospital and two others who received treatment from the Homagama Base Hospital have been discharged.

Meanwhile, 414 more Coronavirus patients are under medical supervision.

According to the Navy media unit, the number of navy personnel recovering from the hospital has been increased to 209.