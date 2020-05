Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has resumed his work after he was infected with the coronavirus.



He had recovered after three weeks of contracting the virus.



Foreign media reports that the number of coronaviruses worldwide has crossed 4,917,000.



The death toll stands at 320,613.



Nearly two million people have been completely healed.



The US has the highest death toll of 91,985. In the past 24 hours, however, only 245 cases have been reported.