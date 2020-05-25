Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1027

Four (04) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
With 35 new patients identified yesterday, the total number of Corona patients reported from the country has risen to 1027.
The infectious diseases unit noted that all the patients found yesterday are navy personnel. Accordingly 582 navy personnel have been diagnosed with Coronavirus. Out of those who had contracted the virus in the country, 569 individuals have made a full recovery and have been discharged from hospitals.
209 navy personnel are also amongst the recovered.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-20 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,027
Recovered and discharged – 569
Active cases – 445
New Cases for the day - 35
Observation in Hospitals – 135
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 45,351
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
19-May
|
35*
|
tbc*
|
18-May
|
11*
|
960*
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
|
30-Apr
|
14
|
1,397
|
29-Apr
|
30
|
1,545
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
1,139
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
1,869
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
1,075
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
816
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
876
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
1,141
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
774
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
650
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
642
* on going data to be updated