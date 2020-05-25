The story of a war hero who lost both his legs but is ready to serve in the Army again using artificial limbs if required for the country (video)

The eleventh war heroes’ commemoration of a proud victory which ended the 30-year brutal war in this country was held yesterday.

While the entire country was commemorating war heroes, a story of a war hero who sacrificed both his legs on behalf of the country and the race while joining the Army was heard from Matara.

This brave war hero Corporal G. Punchihewa joined the Sri Lanka Army in the year 1996 and although he has been deprived of both his legs and is disabled now, we realized that a bullet had failed in ridding him of his mental strength, due to a very special statement made by him.