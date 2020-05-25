සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Member of the Election Commission Hoole, rejects allegations

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 14:20

Member of the Election Commission Professor Ratnajeevan Hoole said that he rejects the allegations being made against him that he arrived at the Election Commission violating quarantine laws.

Expressing his views to the Hiru News Team he said that he arrived at the Election Commission since he was asked to come.

Professor Ratnajeevan Hoole appeared at the Election Commission yesterday and day before together with his daughter who was in quarantine to protect herself from the Coronavirus.

When the staff of the Election Commission got to know this they had objected to his coming yesterday and with the intervention of a senior officer they had left the Commission.

It is reported that steps were taken to disinfect the entire Election Commission premises.

Professor Ratnajeevan Hoole’s daughter had arrived in the island from abroad and spent 14 days in quarantine in a hotel and she had completed the specified period of quarantine last Monday.

She had been asked to engage in self-quarantine for another 14 days at home and accordingly they were due to go to the Professor’s house in Jaffna.

Anyhow, in the meantime, the Professor had arrived at the Election Commission together with his daughter in a vehicle belonging to the Jaffna Election Office.

Later the staff of the Election Commission had objected to his arrival.

Meanwhile, a special discussion is underway between District Assistant Election Commissioners and the Election Commission.

It is reported that at this discussion being held at the Election Commission in Rajagiriya the General Election as well as how future activities of the Commission should be carried out is due to be talked about.

This discussion is being held without Professor Ratnajeevan Hoole being present. The attention of the Election Commission was focused on getting him to participate through video technology.

Anyhow, we made an inquiry from Professor Hoole about this. He said that since he was not properly informed about this discussion, he did not attend.

