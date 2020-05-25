Covid-19+positive+patients+worldwide+exceed+five+million

The number of Covid-19 positive patients worldwide is now 5,000,599.

The number of deaths is 325,156.

Foreign Reports say that 1,970,918 persons have recovered from the Covid-19 worldwide.

Meanwhile, the highest number of deaths in Brazil was reported yesterday.

That was 1,179. The number of persons who contracted the virus in Brazil 271,885 and the number of deaths is 17,983.

Singapore has decided to relax travel and quarantine laws from 2 of next month.

Foreign reports said that this decision was made, focusing attention on the percentage of patients being reported and the impact on the economy.

Meanwhile, during the past 24 hours 411 newly infected persons have been reported in India.

The total number of infected persons in India is now 106,886 and the number of deaths reported from that country is 3,303.