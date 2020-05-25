සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Investigations into the Navy Cluster from which Coronavirus patients are being reported (video)

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 15:07

Deputy Director General of Public Health Consultant Dr. Pabha Palihawadana said that investigations have been launched regarding the Navy Cluster from which the most number of patients infected with the Coronavirus are being reported from.

According to the report issued for the last time by the Epidemiology Unit four new members of the Navy infected with the virus have been identified and accordingly the number of persons reported to have contracted the virus within the last 24 hours is 35, the Ministry of Health said.

All of them were members of them were from the Navy. Accordingly, the total number of persons infected with the Coronavirus in this country has increased to 1027.

Anyhow, Deputy Director General of Public Health Consultant Dr. Pabha Palihawadana said when she participated in the ‘Paththare Visthare’ programme telecast on Hiru TV this morning that during the past twenty days no Coronavirus infected patient was reported from within external society.

Obtaining of samples at random from selected persons including traders and natamis was carried out at the Manning Market premises in Colombo this morning.

This was done by medical officers of the Colombo Municipal Council. Epidemiologist of the Colombo Municipal Council Dr. Dinuka Guruge said that bio-samples of about 100 individuals will be sent for PCR testing.  

Meanwhile, the operation of buses between districts and provinces where there was no risk commenced today. It is possible to travel while complying with health protection methods only for essential matters.

Anyhow, our Hiru Correspondents said that in certain areas, adequate buses had not been deployed.

At the same time, railway authorities have allowed employees of both the state and private sectors to travel in trains from today without reserving of seats, by showing their workplace identity cards. However, it was apparent that there was a lesser number of persons from among persons who had obtained prior permission to travel by train previously. The Deputy General Manager of the Railway Department V. S. Polwattage mentioned this to the Hiru News Team.

