Lawyer+Charitha+Gunaratne+withdraws+the+petition+he+filed+at+the+Supreme+Court

Subsequent to President’s Counsel Saliya Peris representing the Election Commission, informing the Supreme Court that based on the prevailing situation the General Election cannot be practically held on 20 June, Lawyer Charitha Gunaratne withdrew the petition he had filed.

President’s Counsel M. A. Representing Charitha Gunaratne said in the Supreme Court that since the relief requested by his client was being received, he was withdrawing his petition.

Consideration of 07 petitions challenging the date of the election and the requesting that the Parliament be convened commenced this morning in the presence of a five-judge bench.

President’s Counsel Saliya Peiris representing the Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya and its member Nalin Abeysekera said in Court that until a green light is given by health sectors for holding an election, it cannot be held.

Hearing of the other petitions will continue tomorrow.