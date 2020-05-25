Number+of+members+of+the+Navy+who+have+recovered+from+the+Coronavirus+increase+to+221

The number of members of the Navy who have recovered from the Covid-19 or new Coronavirus has increased to 221.

12 Navy personnel were discharged from hospitals yesterday and the Navy Media Unit said these hospitals included the Navy General Hospital, IDH and Welikanda Hospital.

Meanwhile, 45 members belonging to families of Navy personnel completed their quarantine period and left for their homes.

This group from 11 families completed their quarantine period at quarantine centers established at Anuradhapura and Trincomalee.

Although they completed this quarantine period they are requested to be in self-quarantine for another 14 days.

In the meantime 12 persons who were under quarantine at the Boossa Navy Quarantine Center also left subsequent to completing their quarantine period.

The Navy Media Division said that 12 individuals engaged in international ships security duties thus completed their quarantine period at Boossa.