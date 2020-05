The warnings regarding landslide which were given to 10 districts have been extended until 2.30 pm tomorrow.



Accordingly, the National Buildings Research Organization informs people living in areas of risk in the districts of Galle, Matale, Ratnapura, Kalutara, Matara, Colombo and Kegalle should be extra vigilant.



In addition, warnings in connection with the risk of landslides in the districts of Kurunegala, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya have also been extended, once again.