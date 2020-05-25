Wigneswaran+makes+another+controversial+statement+

Former Chief Minister of the Northern Province CV Wigneswaran states that he does not think it was wrong for the LTTE cadres led by Velupillai Prabhakaran to engage in an armed struggle.

Responding to weekly questions by Tamil journalists, he said that they had entered into a dignified battle under the Vaddukoddai proposal.

The former Chief Minister also stated that in the final clause of the Vaddukoddai Resolution of 1976, a common demand was made for a Tamil state.

He stated that the proposal suggested that Tamil youth should join in a dignified struggle for their independence and fight back until a sovereign Tamil Eelam is granted.

Therefore, Wigneswaran, who refers to the LTTE leader ‘Prabhakaran Malli (younger brother), responding to a question asked the reporter as to what is wrong with initiating an armed struggle after accepting the Vaddukoddai proposal.

Vigneswaran has further stated that there is no right, to call Prabhakaran's fight based on the demands of the Tamil leaders at the time, as misguided initiative in the present context.

However, Tamil National Alliance (TNA) media spokesman and former parliamentarian M. A. Sumanthiran said that he did not accept Prabhakaran's armed struggle.

This was at a discussion held in a YouTube channel recently.