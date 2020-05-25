සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Naval vessel to be deployed to assist the Sri Lankan fishing vessels which are returning from Indonesia

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 - 22:16

Naval+vessel+to+be+deployed+to+assist+the+Sri+Lankan+fishing+vessels+which+are+returning+from+Indonesia

The Sri Lanka Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Department says that a special naval vessel is scheduled to be deployed tomorrow to assist the Sri Lankan fishing vessels which are returning from Indonesia, after sailing to the Indonesian waters for safety purposes during the cyclone.

The department stated that this step has been taken to ensure the safety of the fishermen in the vessels on the instructions of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

They also said that if the sea conditions are good, they would be able to safely transport the vessels within a few days.

Several vessels carrying fuel have already been dispatched from the port of Kudawella to supply additional fuel if needed.

About 30 vessels were fishing near the low-pressure zone recently, and according to radio instructions issued by the Fisheries Department, they sailed to Indonesia.

The vessels remained in Indonesia's unique economic maritime boundary and have begun to sail back to Sri Lanka again with the weather conditions improving.

The Fisheries Department further stated that there are about 180 fishermen on board the vessels which have sailed from Hambantota and Galle.

Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:59

The Department of Meteorology states that due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showerycondition is expected... Read More

Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:40

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha issuing a press release states that in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, he... Read More

Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:16

The Association of Essential Commodities Wholesalers and Retailers says the rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners and the... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
25 May 2020
Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
25 May 2020
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
25 May 2020
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
25 May 2020
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards
25 May 2020
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.