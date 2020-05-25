Colombo Municipal Council states that parking fees for parking on the streets of Colombo will be charged from today (21).
With the relaxation of curfew regulations in a bid to restore normalcy in the country, following the outbreak of Covid-19, the Colombo Municipal Council has decided to recommence the temporary suspended parking fee collection in the streets of the city of Colombo with effect from today 21 May, 2020.
Accordingly, the parking fees will be as follows;
- Motor Car/Van/Can Rs 50.00 per hour
- Motor Cycle Rs 20.00 per hour
- Three-Wheeler Rs 20.00 per hour
- Bus/Lorry Rs 70.00 per hour
- School Vans Rs 600.00 per month
- School buses Rs 1,000.00 per month
- Office staff transport vans Rs 1,200.00 per month
- Office staff transport buses Rs 2,000.00 per month
- Through "pav point" parking meter installed in this area by Cash notes or Dialog park Smart touch card.
- Online through the "Tenaga park Smart" mobile app.
- Dialing #414# through "Dialog" mobiles (parking fee will be added to your phone bill and "Dialog" service charges will apply)
- "Pay n Go" KIOSKs (except inside Dialog Arcades)