70 Corona patients from Bandaranayake Mawatha including the 1st Corona patient identified, makes a full recovery

70 individuals of the 97 coronavirus infected patients discovered from Keselwatta- Bandaranayake Mawatha Colombo have completely recovered and returned to their respective residences.

The central Colombo chief health officer, Dr. W.K. Chandrapala noted that the first woman identified in the Bandaranayake Mawatha is amongst the recovered.

The infectious diseases unit noted that only one coronavirus patient was reported yesterday and that it was an individual who had arrived from Kuwait who had been confirmed as a patient.

Accordingly the total number of infected patients in the country has risen to 1028 with 584 making full recoveries.

435 infected individuals continue to be under medical observation.

585 individuals out of the infected happen to be navy personnel, while 221 of them have completely recovered.