Health officials point out that there is a risk of dengue recurring with the rains.



The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health states that 19,446 dengue patients have been reported so far this year.



In April, 463 dengue patients were reported while only 457 cases were reported in May.



However, the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that with the rains being experienced in the island these days there is a risk of the increase of dengue patients.