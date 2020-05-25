Sri+Lankan+Embassy+in+Abu+Dhabi+closed+temporarily

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, has been temporarily closed after five staff members contracted the Covid 19 virus.

A spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Embassy will be closed for two days.

The official website of the Embassy states that during the time of the closure the Embassy can be contacted via email slemb.abudhabi@mfa.gov.lk or by calling the toll free number 800 119 119.

The Embassy stated that since the toll-free number will receive a large number of calls, in some cases, there may be a delay but the embassy will respond to the calls within 24 hours

As a result, people who wish to obtain services are asked to submit their concerns via email s much as possible.