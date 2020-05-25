සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

82 Navy personnel from the Welisara Navy Camp sent for quarantine

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 14:17

Eighty two Navy personnel from the Welisara Navy Camp were sent for quarantine to the Galkiriyagama Civil Defence Force Higher Training Camp quarantine center.

At the same time another 16 members of the Navy who have recovered from the Coronavirus infection, have been discharged and sent home, the Navy Media Unit said.

Accordingly, the total number of Navy personnel who have recovered from the Coronavirus infection is now 237.

Seven of these sixteen Navy personnel were treated at the Homagama Base Hospital and four of them received treatment from the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital.

The Navy Media Unit said that three persons were under treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital and they too have recovered.

A four-member committee has recommended that strict action should be taken to control the spread of the Coronavirus within the Navy.

A four-member committee comprising of epidemiologists was appointed to inquire into the rapid spread of the Coronavirus in the Welisara Navy Camp.

This committee presented its initial report and it was recommended therein to mainly send Navy personnel who at risk of becoming victims of the virus to quarantine centers outside of the Welisara Camp and to restrict travel within the camp.

Today, up to now no patients have been reported. Only one person infected with the Coronavirus was reported yesterday and that is an individual who arrived in this country from Kuwait.

Accordingly, the total number of infected persons in this country is now 1,028.

110 Sri Lankans who were stranded in Indonesia unable to return to the island were brought back today.

The Airport Hiru Correspondent said that they arrived at the Katunayake Airport at about 8.00 am this morning on Flight GA 9820 belonging to Garuda Airways. Later this group was sent for quarantine.

Minister of Passenger Transport Management Mahinda Amaraweera said that he hopes to commence inter-provincial bus operations from next week.

He made this comment while participating in the ‘Rata saha Heta’ programme being telecast on Hiru TV now. 

