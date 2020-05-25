Colombo+Stock+Exchange+records+highest+gain+for+a+day+

The S&P SL 20 Index of the Colombo Stock Exchange today recorded its highest ever percentage change for a given day moving up by 6.9%.
The S&P SL 20 Index rose to 2,037.04 and increase of 132.90 (6.98%)
The ASPI closed in at 4,784.80 an increase of 129.58 (2.78%) from the previous day’s trading.
The market daily Share Volume was recorded at 51,836,806 while the turnover was recorded at Rs 2,304,305,968.90
The highest share volume was recorded in the following;
|
COMPANY
|
No of Shares
|
HATTON NATIONAL BANK PLC
|
11,481,914
|
BROWNS INVESTMENTS PLC
|
9,770,770
|
COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON PLC
|
5,860,715
|
EXPOLANKA HOLDINGS PLC
|
5,775,607
|
DIALOG AXIATA PLC
|
2,787,047
|
JOHN KEELLS HOLDINGS PLC
|
1,963,539
|
TOKYO CEMENT COMPANY (LANKA) PLC
|
1,068,188