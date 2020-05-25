Thalawakele+OIC+saves+the+life+of+a+young+girl+who+jumped+into+the+Kotmale+reservoir+

The OIC of the Thalawakele Police has managed to save the life of a young girl who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Upper Kotmale reservoir.

According to our correspondent, a 28-year-old father of two has drowned while trying to save the girl.

The girl had jumped into the reservoir near the railway bridge that had been built across the Upper Kotmale reservoir at around 10 am this morning.

Our correspondent stated that a man who was near the bridge had jumped into the reservoir to save the girl.

The young man who swam towards the girl had disappeared in the reservoir.

However, the OIC of the Thalawakele Police had jumped into the reservoir with the help of other officers and rescued her when the girl emerged from the reservoir again, using a rope and a tube.

It is reported that the OIC was able to save the girl within 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, the police lifeguards and residents of the area have unearthed the body of a father of two who drowned while trying to save the girl.

He is a resident of Rathnillakele, Talawakele.

The young woman had jumped into the reservoir near the place where he was working as a carpenter.

His body is to be sent to the Nuwara Eliya Base Hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to our correspondent, the water level of the reservoir has risen with the heavy rains experienced in the Upper Kotmale catchment areas.