සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Thalawakele OIC saves the life of a young girl who jumped into the Kotmale reservoir

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 18:38

Thalawakele+OIC+saves+the+life+of+a+young+girl+who+jumped+into+the+Kotmale+reservoir+

The OIC of the Thalawakele Police has managed to save the life of a young girl who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Upper Kotmale reservoir.

According to our correspondent, a 28-year-old father of two has drowned while trying to save the girl.

The girl had jumped into the reservoir near the railway bridge that had been built across the Upper Kotmale reservoir at around 10 am this morning.

Our correspondent stated that a man who was near the bridge had jumped into the reservoir to save the girl.

The young man who swam towards the girl had disappeared in the reservoir.

However, the OIC of the Thalawakele Police had jumped into the reservoir with the help of other officers and rescued her when the girl emerged from the reservoir again, using a rope and a tube.

It is reported that the OIC was able to save the girl within 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, the police lifeguards and residents of the area have unearthed the body of a father of two who drowned while trying to save the girl.

He is a resident of Rathnillakele, Talawakele.

The young woman had jumped into the reservoir near the place where he was working as a carpenter.

His body is to be sent to the Nuwara Eliya Base Hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to our correspondent, the water level of the reservoir has risen with the heavy rains experienced in the Upper Kotmale catchment areas.









Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:59

The Department of Meteorology states that due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showerycondition is expected... Read More

Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:40

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha issuing a press release states that in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, he... Read More

Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:16

The Association of Essential Commodities Wholesalers and Retailers says the rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners and the... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
25 May 2020
Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
25 May 2020
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
25 May 2020
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
25 May 2020
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards
25 May 2020
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.