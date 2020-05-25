Fifteen (15) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1045

Fifteen (15) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 1045 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
A total of 17 have been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today, 15 of them were from the group that arrived from Dubai and are quarantined at the Giragama quarantine centre while the other two are members of the Navy who were quarantined at the Mullaitivu quarantine centre.
So far, 604 have been discharged after complete recovery while 432 patients remain under medical care.
Furthermore director of the medical research institute Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara said that there could be an increased risk in the spread of covid-19 owing to the rainy conditions
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-21 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,045
Recovered and discharged – 604
Active cases – 432
New Cases for the day - 17
Observation in Hospitals – 139
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 47,521
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
21-May
|
17*
|
tbc*
|
20-May
|
01*
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated