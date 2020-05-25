A man presumed dead, returns home after a month

An incident has been reported where a person who was considered dead and was buried, returned home, after the lapse of over a month.

This incident was reported from Cemetery road in Muthu henawatta, Meegoda.

The 79 year old resident is a father of four and was employed at a steel factory in Wellampitiya.

He had last visited his family on the 4th of February and has thereafter been stranded near his place of employment owing to curfew.

Meanwhile an individual had died in an accident in Athurugiriya on the 15th of April.

Following attempts made by the police to identify the body, suspicions have arisen as to whether the deceased is a resident of the Muthu henawatta area in Meegoda. Thereafter his children were informed.

The police said that accordingly two of his sons have identified the body as their father.

After the body was taken home, the deceased has been buried two days later at the Naduhena public cemetery in Meegoda.

However a tense situation has arisen when the person who was believed to be dead and buried, arrived home last evening.

Steps were taken to inform the Meegoda police, as area residents who have arrived at the location has started harassing the person who returned home in order to ensure he is alive.

Thereafter the family members have confirmed that the individual is in fact their father.

When we made inquiries in this regard the police said that this confusion has taken place as the deceased of the Athurugiriya accident and the resident of Muthu henawatta look very similar in appearance.