Magistrate+examines+the+place+where+three+died+due+to+a+stampede+

Three women were killed in the Maligawatte - Jumma Masjid road, today as a result of a stampede during a cash distribution event held during the curfew period.

Nine others were hospitalized, and seven of them were women. The Colombo National Hospital stated that the three women were dead when they were brought to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Police Media spokesman, SP, Jaliya Senarathna said that 6 suspects including the businessman who organized the donation were arrested following the incident.

Several residents of the Maligawatta - Jumma Road area said that every year money has been distributed in this manner.

Meanwhile, the Maligawatta Police informed the Colombo Magistrate's Court this afternoon that they had received a telephone call to the police emergency number claiming that a group of people were gathering in a house near the Maligawatta - Jumma Masjid road.

The police said that a group of policemen had gone to investigate the matter and that the women had died in the stampede.

The Colombo additional Magistrate Kanchana Neranjala de Silva inspected the place of accident this afternoon.