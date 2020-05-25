සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Easter Sunday inquiry update - The police did not strengthen security in Colombo despite information of an attack

Thursday, 21 May 2020 - 21:37

Easter+Sunday+inquiry+update+-+The+police+did+not+strengthen+security+in+Colombo+despite+information+of+an+attack

It was revealed at the Presidential Commission probing into the Easter attack that while there were reports of an attack, the police did not take proper steps to strengthen the security of the city.

This was based on the evidence given before the Commission by a police officer attached to the Colombo Fort police area.

He made contradictory statements before the Commission, and on two occasions he was speechless.

Inspector Lalantha Priyadarshana, who was the night officer of the Colombo Fort police station, testified yesterday at the Presidential Commission probing into the Easter attack on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

The State Counsel appearing on behalf of the Commission asked him whether he had received a telephone call from a superior officer regarding a possible terrorist attack on the night of 20.04.2019.

Inspector Lalantha Priyadarshana said that on April 20 last year, around 8.20 pm, the acting OIC of the Fort Police Station, Sarath Kumarasinghe, gave a telephone call and informed to go in jeeps to protect the Catholic Churches in the area, since there were reports of an attack.

The witness stated that all the jeeps were prepared on instructions given to him and that he had also informed the officers at the road blocks in the area.

At that point the State Counsel ordered the witness to look at all the duties performed for the day and to report it to the Commission.

The testimony given by Inspector of Police Lalantha Priyadarshana contradicted his testimony given earlier.

Due to the contradiction of the facts presented as opposed to the original documents, the Presiding judge of the Commission inquired whether he had met the OIC of the Fort Police Station Sagara Liyanage (who had given evidence before the Commission) on the 19th night.

The witness stated that he did not meet the OIC on the night of the 19th but met him on the morning of the 20th.

Fort Magistrate asked the witness if the OIC of the Fort Police Station Sagara Liyanage had mentioned anything about the witness he had given before the Commission.

Police Inspector Lalantha Priyadarshana said that Sagara Liyanage had told him that he had given evidence before the Commission and that he had advised him to give evidence regarding the duties he had carried out on that day and not to mention any further details.

The Commission inquired from the witness as to the reason why the details he presented before the commission was not available in the contents of the original documents and Lalantha Priyadarshana was silent.

During further questioning, the witness stated that the police officers were advised to be vigilant and alert as soon as he was informed of as possible attack.

The presiding Judge of the Commission asked the witness whether police officers on duty were alert and vigilant.

The witness was again speechless.

The Commission inquired whether he had taken steps to provide the information about a possible terrorist attack, to the officer over the phone and the witness stated that he did not inform the officers over the telephone.

When the Commission asked the witness why he did not do so, the witness told the Commission that he had informed the officers over the telephone.

The Commission inquired as to which statement was true, the one that he called or the one he said that he did not call to give information.

The witness told the commission that he had informed the officers over the phone. He also said that he withdraws his earlier statements.

Police Inspector Lalantha Priyadarshana told the Commission that on April 20 last year there was a shortage of officers on duty and therefore there was no security arrangement in place.

The Commission asked the witness whether he had seen Saharan Hashim before.

The witness had stated that the police had posted a photograph of the victim in order to apprehend him and that since he did not think Saharan would actually carry out an attack like this even though he observed the picture he did not act on it.



Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:59

The Department of Meteorology states that due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showerycondition is expected... Read More

Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:40

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha issuing a press release states that in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, he... Read More

Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:16

The Association of Essential Commodities Wholesalers and Retailers says the rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners and the... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
25 May 2020
Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
25 May 2020
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
25 May 2020
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
25 May 2020
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards
25 May 2020
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.